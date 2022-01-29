FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Down 48.3% in January

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ ASET opened at $33.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.42. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.364 per share. This is a boost from FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 2,250.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter.

