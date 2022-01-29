Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,879 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,570 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.32% of Flushing Financial worth $9,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 101.4% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 375,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after buying an additional 188,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,991,000 after buying an additional 106,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,523,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,654,000 after buying an additional 82,096 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 78.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 76,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 17.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 370,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 54,699 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFIC stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $723.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.79. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, CEO John R. Buran bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $42,786.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

