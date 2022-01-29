Flux Trading 7.2% Higher This Week (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. Flux has a market capitalization of $373.27 million and approximately $26.63 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00004393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.71 or 0.00251095 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00080512 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00114132 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Flux Profile

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 225,243,830 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The official website for Flux is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.