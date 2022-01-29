FNB Protocol Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, FNB Protocol has traded up 27.4% against the dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $96,467.19 and $72.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00043088 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00108480 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol (FNB) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

