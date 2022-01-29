Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) will announce sales of $330,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $150,000.00. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $20.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $760,000.00 to $60.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $45.38 million, with estimates ranging from $1.14 million to $75.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Foghorn Therapeutics.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.43% and a negative net margin of 10,844.22%.

FHTX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of FHTX stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 153.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 661,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 586,487 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 67.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 276,444 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,866,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 62.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 91,104 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

