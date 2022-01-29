FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOMC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOMC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, an increase of 235.5% from the December 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 515,226,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FOMC opened at $0.00 on Friday. FOMO has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

FOMO Corp. is a development stage company, which imports, markets and sells electric vehicles. Its technologies include alternative renewable fuels, hybrid electric vehicles, graphene lithium batteries and carbon fiber vehicles. The company was founded on February 27, 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

