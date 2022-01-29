FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOMC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOMC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, an increase of 235.5% from the December 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 515,226,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:FOMC opened at $0.00 on Friday. FOMO has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.
FOMO Company Profile
Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for FOMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.