Font (FONT) Market Capitalization Tops $323,324.79

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Font coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001744 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Font has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Font has a market capitalization of $323,324.79 and approximately $4,116.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Font

About Font

FONT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity . The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Font Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Font should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Font using one of the exchanges listed above.

