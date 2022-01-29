FortKnoxster (FKX) Market Cap Achieves $9.69 Million

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. FortKnoxster has a total market capitalization of $9.69 million and approximately $582,261.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded up 43.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be bought for about $0.0650 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster (CRYPTO:FKX) is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster . The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

