ForTube Reaches One Day Volume of $4.80 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, ForTube has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ForTube has a market cap of $28.44 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ForTube coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ForTube Profile

ForTube is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ForTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

