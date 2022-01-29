Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,518 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 437.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

FOX stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $42.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average of $35.54.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.