Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.41

Fox Marble Holdings PLC (LON:FOX)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02). Fox Marble shares last traded at GBX 1.39 ($0.02), with a volume of 946,739 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.41.

Fox Marble Company Profile (LON:FOX)

Fox Marble Holdings PLC operates as a marble company focuses on the extraction and processing of dimensional stone from quarries in the Republic of North Macedonia and Kosovo. It operates four quarries, including CervenillÃ«, SyriganÃ«, and MalishevÃ« in Kosovo; and Prilep in Macedonia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

