Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.46

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.46 ($0.64) and traded as low as GBX 39.70 ($0.54). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 40 ($0.54), with a volume of 1,089,439 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.94) price target on shares of Foxtons Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.94) price target on shares of Foxtons Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Foxtons Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 41.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 47.46. The stock has a market cap of £127.59 million and a P/E ratio of -80.00.

In other Foxtons Group news, insider Nigel Rich CBE bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($129,519.70).

Foxtons Group Company Profile (LON:FOXT)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.