Fractal (FCL) Price Tops $0.0826

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. Fractal has a market cap of $1.37 million and $64,732.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0826 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00049357 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.23 or 0.06799098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00055705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,917.51 or 0.99722121 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006887 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

