Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Franco-Nevada has raised its dividend by 22.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Franco-Nevada has a dividend payout ratio of 33.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Franco-Nevada to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

FNV stock opened at $128.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.66. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $163.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.56.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.50.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

