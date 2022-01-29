Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

FNV opened at C$163.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$31.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.17. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$133.63 and a 52-week high of C$205.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 13.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$169.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$177.33.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.09. The company had revenue of C$398.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$403.74 million. On average, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 4.5100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Harquail sold 6,600 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.73, for a total transaction of C$1,133,449.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 845,841 shares in the company, valued at C$145,260,250.38. Also, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,677 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.19, for a total value of C$1,136,363.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,390 shares in the company, valued at C$36,657,396.41. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,277 shares of company stock worth $3,191,605.

Several equities analysts have commented on FNV shares. upgraded Franco-Nevada to a “buy” rating and set a C$201.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$194.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$167.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$135.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$198.21.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

