Frax (FRAX) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last week, Frax has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and $20.23 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00049184 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.64 or 0.06778770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00055418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,439.32 or 0.99853874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00054168 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,630,305,403 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

