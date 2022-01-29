Frax Share Trading 15.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. One Frax Share coin can currently be bought for $22.60 or 0.00059705 BTC on major exchanges. Frax Share has a total market cap of $366.29 million and $16.95 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frax Share alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00049443 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.81 or 0.06840014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00054566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,743.89 or 0.99724682 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007059 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.