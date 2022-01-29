Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,789,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,026 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.55% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $105,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Saltoro Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 20.8% in the third quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 36,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.27. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John G. Stratton bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

