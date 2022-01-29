Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,789,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,026 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.55% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $105,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Saltoro Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 20.8% in the third quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 36,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of FYBR stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.27. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
In other news, Chairman John G. Stratton bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.
Frontier Communications Parent Profile
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.
