Ft Cboe Vst Us Eq Enh Mod (NYSEARCA:XJUN) Shares Up 0.8%

Ft Cboe Vst Us Eq Enh Mod (NYSEARCA:XJUN) shares shot up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.07 and last traded at $30.07. 496 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 10,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ft Cboe Vst Us Eq Enh Mod stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ft Cboe Vst Us Eq Enh Mod (NYSEARCA:XJUN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 5.82% of Ft Cboe Vst Us Eq Enh Mod as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Ft Cboe Vst Us Eq Enh Mod Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ft Cboe Vst Us Eq Enh Mod and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.