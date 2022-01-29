FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ZINGU) Short Interest Up 158.3% in January

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ZINGU) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 158.3% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 647,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.06. FTAC Zeus Acquisition has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $10.16.

