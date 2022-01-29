Function X (FX) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.15 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $251.19 million and $3.15 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,103.95 or 1.00093411 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00076206 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00021527 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00033855 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002401 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.28 or 0.00489319 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

