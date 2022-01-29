Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) vs. Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) Head to Head Review

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) and Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Kiromic BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.38%. Given Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Fusion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Kiromic BioPharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.5% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.5% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Kiromic BioPharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$78.33 million ($1.82) -4.22 Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$19.20 million ($1.89) -0.52

Fusion Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kiromic BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiromic BioPharma has a beta of -1.54, indicating that its stock price is 254% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Kiromic BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A -28.50% -26.66% Kiromic BioPharma N/A -418.63% -181.71%

Summary

Fusion Pharmaceuticals beats Kiromic BioPharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors. Its lead product candidate is FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor. The company is also conducting additional preclinical studies of FPI-1434 in combination with approved checkpoint inhibitors and DNA damage response inhibitors to further assess the anti-tumor activity, and dosing schedule and pharmacodynamics of the combinations. In addition, it is progressing its earlier-stage product candidate, FPI-1966 into clinical development for the treatment of head and neck, and bladder cancers expressing fibroblast growth factor receptor. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy. It has license agreements with Mercer University; CGA 369 Intellectual Holdings, Inc.; and Longwood University, as well as research and development collaboration agreements with Molipharma, S.R.L. and Leon Office (H.K.). The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

