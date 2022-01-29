Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,264,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,708 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.56% of Futu worth $206,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the third quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 40.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at $230,000. 22.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUTU stock opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.66. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $204.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 42.45%. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FUTU shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Futu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Futu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.21.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

