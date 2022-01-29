FUTURAX Market Capitalization Tops $29,900.81 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 81.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. During the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 89.8% higher against the dollar. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $29,900.81 and $215.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUTURAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.92 or 0.00257397 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006972 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000880 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $433.25 or 0.01138837 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003798 BTC.

FUTURAX Coin Profile

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global

FUTURAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars.

