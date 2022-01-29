FYDcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.21 Million (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $18,852.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 34.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About FYDcoin

FYD is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 598,797,859 coins and its circulating supply is 574,223,563 coins. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

