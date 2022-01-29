G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $9.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The company has a market capitalization of $400.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.66% and a negative net margin of 316.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $355,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 23,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 479.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

