Galantas Gold (LON:GAL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.20

Galantas Gold Co. (LON:GAL)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.20 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 33 ($0.45). Galantas Gold shares last traded at GBX 31 ($0.42), with a volume of 46,596 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 28.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The company has a market capitalization of £23.15 million and a P/E ratio of -5.08.

About Galantas Gold (LON:GAL)

Galantas Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

