Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Price Reaches $2.56 on Major Exchanges

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $8.99 million and approximately $402,208.00 worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $2.56 or 0.00006758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00048970 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.25 or 0.06738818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,888.03 or 0.99919829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00052368 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006972 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray . The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galatasaray Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

