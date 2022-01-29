GamerCoin Trading 9.8% Higher Over Last Week (GHX)

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. GamerCoin has a total market cap of $17.23 million and $473,321.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0497 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00049184 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.64 or 0.06778770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00055418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,439.32 or 0.99853874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00054168 BTC.

GamerCoin’s total supply is 858,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 347,007,663 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

