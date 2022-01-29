GCN Coin Price Down 28.3% Over Last Week (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $53,442.23 and $2.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 28.3% against the dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.82 or 0.00288947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009132 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002163 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 49% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000620 BTC.

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

