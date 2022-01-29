GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 19,701 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 646,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 499.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 70,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 88,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,119 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GDS alerts:

NASDAQ GDS opened at $37.00 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $116.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.26 and a beta of 0.95.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.