GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,329,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,265 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,319,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,021,000 after purchasing an additional 865,823 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,868,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,671,000 after purchasing an additional 138,440 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,286,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,980,000 after purchasing an additional 345,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,518,000 after purchasing an additional 379,163 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $37.00 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $116.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.26 and a beta of 0.95.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

