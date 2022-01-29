Gems (GEM) Market Cap Achieves $182,758.45

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, Gems has traded 34.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gems has a market cap of $182,758.45 and $11,605.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00042649 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00108994 BTC.

About Gems

Gems is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . The official website for Gems is gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

