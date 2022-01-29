General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Reduced by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 467.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 619.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.92.

NYSE:GD opened at $212.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $146.53 and a one year high of $214.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

