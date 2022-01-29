General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 599,770 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,838,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,815,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,566 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $610,970,000 after purchasing an additional 210,526 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GE opened at $92.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.12 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $101.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.32.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.69.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

