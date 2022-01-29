General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up 1.3% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $10,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 17.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,052 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $201,237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 14.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after buying an additional 2,891,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 39.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,644,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $450,630,000 after buying an additional 2,160,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $50.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. General Motors has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

