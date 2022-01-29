Genesis Shards (GS) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $698,019.28 and $13,746.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0580 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

