Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) announced its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Gentex stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,591,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,552. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. Gentex has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $221,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $253,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

