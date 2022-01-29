Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 199,662 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,825,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.73% of Incyte worth $262,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 31.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 42.1% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,075,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $74.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.48. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $94.50.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $812.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.16 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. Analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INCY. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

