Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,149,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354,138 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.92% of NortonLifeLock worth $281,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,278,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 976,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,734,000 after purchasing an additional 442,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $25.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.73. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

