Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.68% of NVR worth $280,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 4,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 39,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in NVR by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR stock opened at $5,206.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,574.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,225.16. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,330.00 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,825.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,252.40.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

