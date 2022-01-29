Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,926 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Bill.com worth $267,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BILL opened at $168.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.37 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.70. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.94 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total transaction of $1,560,428.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $2,155,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 448,615 shares of company stock valued at $131,367,083 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. upped their target price on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.39.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

