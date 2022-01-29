Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,677,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,673 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.99% of Eastman Chemical worth $269,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 309,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,019,000 after buying an additional 99,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $118.18 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.72%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

In related news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

