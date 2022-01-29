Geode Capital Management LLC Has $265.16 Million Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,012,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.73% of Zscaler worth $265,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Zscaler by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Zscaler by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 2.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total value of $697,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,267 shares of company stock worth $21,632,492. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler stock opened at $238.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.86. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.32.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

