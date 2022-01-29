Geode Capital Management LLC Has $275.50 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,330,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,564 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.19% of Iron Mountain worth $275,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,633,000 after buying an additional 841,781 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,877,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,409,000 after buying an additional 54,089 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,266,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,545,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,306,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,933,000 after buying an additional 39,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.29. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $53.14.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.27%.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,222 shares of company stock worth $4,623,836. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

