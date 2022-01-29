Geode Capital Management LLC Has $277.31 Million Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,343,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,165 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.77% of IDEX worth $277,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in IDEX by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in IDEX by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX opened at $211.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.42. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IEX. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.73.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

