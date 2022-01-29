Geode Capital Management LLC Has $335.81 Million Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,964,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.91% of Western Digital worth $335,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDC. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 64.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $300,137,000 after buying an additional 2,078,365 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,324,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 174.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 783,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $55,794,000 after buying an additional 497,807 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 7.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,812,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $413,642,000 after buying an additional 404,321 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 76.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 658,642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,171,000 after buying an additional 285,582 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.09.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $49.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.00. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

