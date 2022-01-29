Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,030,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263,436 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $273,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,086,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,140 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,004,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,509,000 after acquiring an additional 673,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,607,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167,455 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,217,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KDP. Barclays upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

KDP opened at $37.64 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.51. The firm has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,513 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,619. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

