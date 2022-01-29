Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,531,103 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 15,534 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.04% of Citrix Systems worth $271,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,827,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,448 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $610,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349,325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $331,252,000 after purchasing an additional 351,760 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,762 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $301,362,000 after purchasing an additional 131,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,013,915 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $236,173,000 after purchasing an additional 78,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $105.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.70. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $144.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

