Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 150,633 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,419,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,633 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.30% of Kellogg worth $281,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,421,000 after buying an additional 631,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,855,000 after purchasing an additional 64,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,788 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 96.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,585,000 after buying an additional 1,833,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 11.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,373,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,042,000 after buying an additional 345,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.13.

NYSE:K opened at $65.26 on Friday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.39 and a 200-day moving average of $63.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

